Age 87, passed on October 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence Rappaport, caring mother of Dr. Jay Rappaport and Dr. Jonathan (Susie) Rappaport, and devoted grandmother of Elizabeth, Adrienne, Ethan, Jack and Stella. She was a teacher for many years in the Philadelphia School System and she spent most of her life in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. Her life was a beautiful example of putting others first and the lives of those she touched are so much richer. www.levinefuneral.com