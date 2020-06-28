YOCKEY
JANE A.
On June 23, 2020, of Paoli, PA passed away following complications of ovarian cancer. Beloved wife of Alan Yockey, loving mother of Megan Geckler and Bruce Yockey, Jayne was the middle child of Ginny and Bruce Baird, sister to Susan McKenna and John Patrick Baird. She loved cycling, cooking, traveling, and being outdoors. She had several careers over her lifetime including physical education teacher and boys' swim coach in Lackawanna, NY, a Vanguard marketing representative, and director of publications at Woodlynde School. Jayne was a political activist, an active member of the Chester County Democratic Committee, and chair and vice-chair of the Tredyffrin Township Democratic Committee - having led the effort to have the first Democrats elected to the Board of Supervisors. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in her name are highly encouraged. Additional information regarding a forthcoming celebration of life will be posted on legacy.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.