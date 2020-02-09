Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE ANN (Barnes) KELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANE ANN (Barnes) KELLY Notice
KELLY
JANE ANN (nee Barnes)
Of Haverford, Pennsylvania, formerly of Brick, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was 90. Jane is survived by her sons; Michael (Joan Mazzotti) and Richard, Jr.; and by 3 grand-children. Jane was a cherished aunt to several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Richard. Services and burial will be private.
www.chadwickmckinney.com

CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FH

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -