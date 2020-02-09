|
KELLY
JANE ANN (nee Barnes)
Of Haverford, Pennsylvania, formerly of Brick, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was 90. Jane is survived by her sons; Michael (Joan Mazzotti) and Richard, Jr.; and by 3 grand-children. Jane was a cherished aunt to several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Richard. Services and burial will be private.
