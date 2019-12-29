Home

JANE D. (VanHorn) CONTI

JANE D. (VanHorn) CONTI Notice
CONTI
JANE D. (nee Van Horn)
Dec. 20, 2019) Age 93. Beloved mother to Mark S. Conti, Scott R. (Carolyn) Conti, and Dena J. (Newcombe) Baker. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Jane's Memorial Service, Saturday January 4th, 11 A.M., at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jane's name may be made to the Arts and Music Program at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118.


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
