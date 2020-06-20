My mom, Sadie, chose Jane for my middle name and asked Aunt Jane to be my godmother so I am thus honored. Mom loved her baby sister; I hope they are having tea together.



Living on the left coast, Ive not seen Aunt Jane or the family since my college years and that is my loss. Watch over them all with love, as you did while you were with them.❣

Debra Jane (Slockbower) King

