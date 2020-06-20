My mom, Sadie, chose Jane for my middle name and asked Aunt Jane to be my godmother so I am thus honored. Mom loved her baby sister; I hope they are having tea together.
Living on the left coast, Ive not seen Aunt Jane or the family since my college years and that is my loss. Watch over them all with love, as you did while you were with them.❣
NOSELLI
JANE D. (nee Devlin)
Passed away June 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Frank J Noselli, Sr. Devoted mother of Frank J. Jr., Joseph (Laura), and Jane Mampe (Bob). Dear grandmother of Brendan, Caitlin, Shannon, and Sean. Sister of the late Adeline, Dorothy, Henry, Sarah, David, Elizabeth and Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila. PA. 19114, Tuesday, 8:30 to 9:45 AM. Followed by her funeral mass, St. Katherine of Siena Church 10AM. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy. Wilmington, DE 19806 would be appreciated.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 20, 2020.