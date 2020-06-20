JANE D. (Devlin) NOSELLI
1930 - 2020
NOSELLI
JANE D. (nee Devlin)
Passed away June 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Frank J Noselli, Sr. Devoted mother of Frank J. Jr., Joseph (Laura), and Jane Mampe (Bob). Dear grandmother of Brendan, Caitlin, Shannon, and Sean. Sister of the late Adeline, Dorothy, Henry, Sarah, David, Elizabeth and Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila. PA. 19114, Tuesday, 8:30 to 9:45 AM. Followed by her funeral mass, St. Katherine of Siena Church 10AM. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy. Wilmington, DE 19806 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
My mom, Sadie, chose Jane for my middle name and asked Aunt Jane to be my godmother so I am thus honored. Mom loved her baby sister; I hope they are having tea together.

Living on the left coast, Ive not seen Aunt Jane or the family since my college years and that is my loss. Watch over them all with love, as you did while you were with them.❣
Debra Jane (Slockbower) King
Family
June 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all and may your mom be resting in paradise with her family and friends ❤
Kathy McCollum
Friend
June 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family Jane..prayers are sent to you and your family
Lorella Morrone
Family
June 10, 2020
Mom, you will forever be in my heart. I hope you were greeted by daddy first, and then your entire family and friends. I want you to be happy and healthy and able to walk again, and have an eternity of Irish Music playing in heaven. I have lost the last person to love me unconditionally, and take away my fears. I love you and will miss you. Jane Marie
Jane Mampe
Daughter
June 10, 2020
Jane Mampe
Daughter
