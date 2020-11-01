Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 30, 2020, of Washington Twp. Age 88. Beloved wife of 68 years to John E. Dwyer. Devoted mother of John Dwyer, Donna Leva (the late Paul), Kathy English (David) and Mark Dwyer (Christina). Loving grandmother of Paul Leva, Nicholas Leva, Annabelle Dwyer, MaryJane Dwyer and Carlton English. Jane's life will be honored and remembered privately by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
