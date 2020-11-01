1/
Jane (nee Castagna) Dwyer
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 30, 2020, of Washington Twp. Age 88. Beloved wife of 68 years to John E. Dwyer. Devoted mother of John Dwyer, Donna Leva (the late Paul), Kathy English (David) and Mark Dwyer (Christina). Loving grandmother of Paul Leva, Nicholas Leva, Annabelle Dwyer, MaryJane Dwyer and Carlton English. Jane's life will be honored and remembered privately by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
