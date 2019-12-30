Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Granite Farms Estates (Auditorium)
1343 W. Baltimore Pike
Media, PA
JANE (Mathiot) GUTSCHE

JANE (Mathiot) GUTSCHE Notice
GUTSCHE
JANE (nee Mathiot)
98, passed into heavenly reward on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 at The WillowBrooke Court of Granite Farms Estates in Media. She was born March 29,1921 in Lancaster, PA to the late Jacob and Grace (Randolph) Mathiot.
She graduated from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA. She proudly served in the United States Coast Guard SPARS during World War II and then became a dedicated wife and mother. She was an active member of Disston Memorial Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia until she moved to the ACTS Granite Farm Estates Retirement facility in 2000. She then attended Middletown Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, E. Russell Gutsche and daughter-in-law Sharon Gutsche (Russell).
Beloved Mother of John (Catherine), Russell, and Elizabeth Clawson (Bradley), she is survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 11 A.M. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Granite Farms Estates (Auditorium) 1343 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063. Interment will be private.


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019
