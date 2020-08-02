WALKER





Of Newtown Square, PA, died at home on July 22, 2020, with her children by her side. She was 65. Jane grew up in Dover, New Hampshire, and attended Sacred Heart College where she received a BS in nursing. She went on to work in the NICU at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and continued to care for children as an elementary school nurse. She retired from nursing in 2008 to pursue her passion as an artist, ultimately receiving a Masters of Fine Arts from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.Twice widowed, she was preceded in death by her late husband Dr. Mark S. Winter in 1993, and her late husband Douglas C. Walker in 2013. Jane is survived by her three children: Olivia Winter, Colin Winter, and Madeline Winter. All of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her resilience, humor, grace, and undying love and caring for them. Jane took pride in her manicured gardens and curated homes. She never walked out of an antique store empty-handed. Her home was always full of rambunctious pups who were as devoted as they were poorly behaved. She was a master cook who taught her children how to make her signature dishes of pasta Bolognese, buttermilk pancakes, and roasted chicken dinner. Above all else, Jane loved spending time with her children.