HOPFJANE (nee Waddington)On May 7, 2020 at the age of 95 in Rydal, PA. Born in the Northwood section of Phila., Jane grew up in Somerton and attended Frankford High School where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Hopf. They were married in 1945 and lived on military bases while Bob trained as an Army Air Corps a B-17 pilot. Jane and Bob lived in Mayfair, Somerton and then Jenkintown where she was active in the community and was a longtime member of Jenkintown United Methodist Church. A skilled watercolor artist and avid gardener, Jane established Down to Earth Landscape Design. Devoted wife, mother, aunt, grand-mother, community member and friend, Jane always lent a smile and a hand to others. She spent summers in Ocean City, NJ, was an avid reader, lifelong learner and traveler. Jane is predeceased by her husband Bob, her parents, Robert and Dorothy Waddington, her brother Robert and her son, Bobby. She is survived by her brother Harry (Jennie) Waddington, her three daughters, Wendy Hopf, Susan (Mark) Asher and Joanne (Jack Junttonen) Hopkins, her six beloved grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America,