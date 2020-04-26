|
|
KRUMRINE
JANE
Age 82, died peacefully on April 17 from complications of COVID-19 at Dunwoody Village, Newtown Square, PA. The daughter of Jane (Gilfillan) and Charles Sidney Krumrine, she was a life-long resident of Merion Station, PA, except for a few years in New City. She was a graduate of The Baldwin School, the University of Pennsylvania and the Harvard/Radcliffe Program in Business Administration. Beginning her career in the PR department of Methodist Hospital, then at Hahnemann Hospital, she eventually rose to VP of Communications at Johnson & Higgins in New York. She was also active in many charitable organizations. Jane is survived by cousins Joseph Gilfillan III, Elisabeth Gilfillan McKay, Adele Edwina Gilfillan, Christina Krumrine and John Adams Krumrine. Donations in her memory may be made to The Baldwin School, Overbrook Presbyterian Church or The Village (formerly Presbyterian Children's Village). Burial will be private, and a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020