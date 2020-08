LOGUE





Of Havertown, PA, passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 62. She is the beloved daughter of Elaine (nee McHugh) and the late Cyrus Sharer. Jane is the loving mother of Elizabeth Logue. Jane is the sister of Daniel (Sallie) Sharer and aunt of Sallie and James Sharer. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jane's name to the Providence Animal Hospital, 555 Sandy Bank Road Media, Pa. 19063.

