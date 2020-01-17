Home

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE PRODOEHL
JANE (Boyer) PRODOEHL

JANE (Boyer) PRODOEHL Notice
PRODOEHL
JANE (nee Boyer)
Originally of Mayfair, passed away on January 14th, 2020, at the age of 98. She was the devoted wife of the late Leonard "Lefty"; beloved mother of Paul (Lynne), Gerry (Linda), Clare Kobierowski, Jane (Chuck) Kent, and Regina Haug; loving grandmother of Jacqueline, Rachel, Gerry, the late Ryan, Kim, Rich, Chalie, Darrick, Clare, Carol Ann, Lisa and Brittany; loving great-grandmother of Natalia, McKayla, Ella, Nicholas, Louis, Philip, Ryan, Brendan, Kailyn, Reagan, Monica, D.J., Makenna, and Emerson; loving great-great-grandmother of Nicolo James; and beloved sister of Clare McKenna. Jane is predeceased by her parents Elhanna Downing Boyer, and Sarah Cecilia (nee McCarten); and her sisters, Margaret Bernhardt, and Grace Raun.
Family and friends are invited to Jane's Life Celebration at St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149, on Saturday, January 18th, from 9:15 to 10:30 A.M. A Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Family Service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
