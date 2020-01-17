|
|
PRODOEHL
JANE (nee Boyer)
Originally of Mayfair, passed away on January 14th, 2020, at the age of 98. She was the devoted wife of the late Leonard "Lefty"; beloved mother of Paul (Lynne), Gerry (Linda), Clare Kobierowski, Jane (Chuck) Kent, and Regina Haug; loving grandmother of Jacqueline, Rachel, Gerry, the late Ryan, Kim, Rich, Chalie, Darrick, Clare, Carol Ann, Lisa and Brittany; loving great-grandmother of Natalia, McKayla, Ella, Nicholas, Louis, Philip, Ryan, Brendan, Kailyn, Reagan, Monica, D.J., Makenna, and Emerson; loving great-great-grandmother of Nicolo James; and beloved sister of Clare McKenna. Jane is predeceased by her parents Elhanna Downing Boyer, and Sarah Cecilia (nee McCarten); and her sisters, Margaret Bernhardt, and Grace Raun.
Family and friends are invited to Jane's Life Celebration at St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149, on Saturday, January 18th, from 9:15 to 10:30 A.M. A Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Family Service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020