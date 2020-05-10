JANE T. (Carboni) DeANGELO
DeANGELO
JANE T. (nee Carboni)
In her 100th year, on May 5, 2020 of Chestnut Hill. Wife of the late Louis G. DeAngelo. Beloved mother of Judith Sciarra (John), Doris Hunter (Robert), Janet Taylor, and the late Marie Jones (Ed). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Funeral and Interment was held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Assoc. or Our Mother of Consolation Church. JACOB F. RUTH

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
