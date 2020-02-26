|
|
JANE T. (nee Connor)
Passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2020, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Presser, Sr. Loving mother of Robert A. Presser, Jr. (Connie), Margaret Stieber (Michael), Michael F. Presser (Loretta) and Jane Carlin (Raymond). Devoted mom-mom of Beth (Jim), Matt, Mike (Ashley), Katie (Jim), Tom (Holly), Michael (Lauren), Robert (Ashley), Joseph (Alexandria), Patrick, Laura, Timothy and Sean (Olivia). Great grandmother Jimmy, Ryan, Natalie, Shane, James, Mattison, Abigail, Timmy, Emerson, Aubrey, Peyton, Lucas, Sloane and Trevor. Survived by her loving twin sister Joan Ratzlaff (Pete). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Saturday February 29th from 8:30 A.M. - 10:30 A.M. in St. Timothy RC Church, 3001 Levick Phila., PA 19149. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jane's memory to either St. Timothy Church (address above) or Missionary Servants of the Blessed Trinity, 3501 Solly Ave. Phila., PA 19136.
