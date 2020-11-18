Nov. 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Luther Royds. Devoted mother of Brian (Maureen) and the late Jeffrey R. Royds. Grandmom of Miranda, Martine and Jackson. Jane was a long time member of Lutheran Church Women at Good Shepherd EV Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service Sat. Nov. 21st, at CRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 814 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Per CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, P.O. 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116.