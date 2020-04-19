Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET DOUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET DOUGHERTY


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET DOUGHERTY Notice
DOUGHERTY
JANET SPENCER


Age 78, died on Thurs., April 9, 2020. Wife of the late A. Webster Dougherty Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Lenihan (Sean), Cynthia Dougherty, and Andrea Dougherty (TC Rogers); 2 grandchildren, Patrick Lenihan and Sam Dougherty-Rogers, her brothers, Richard Spencer (Alice) and Henry Spencer (Nicky Cass) and many nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The , Phila. Branch or an appropriate charity for Covid-19 healthcare workers. Please visit chadwickmckinney.com for service updates.

CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FH

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -