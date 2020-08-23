1/
JANET GOLEMAN FELGOISE
age 81 of Abington, PA passed-away peacefully on August 21,2020. Daughter of the late Esther and Edward Goleman. Sister of the late Joel B. Goleman. Cherished mother of Marc (Judy) Felgoise, Roy (Valerie) Felgoise, Brian (Lori) Felgoise and Glenn Felgoise, and stepchildren Jeffrey (Julie) Havsy and Lynn Havsy along with 14 grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Bertram M. Felgoise and the late, dear Arthur Havsy. She received her Master's in Education from the University of Pennsylvania and taught at Elkins Park Junior High School and then received her law degree from Temple University Law School and practiced Family Law for more than 25 years and was still doing Mediations while dealing with her sickness! She chose to live with Acceptance rather than Denial! Janet was extremely proud of her memoir, "Reinventing Myself" which details her inspirational life and is available on Amazon. Contributions in her memory may be made to Gratz College Presidents Scholarship fund in memory of Janet Felgoise, sent to Gratz College, Office of Development, 7605 Old York Rd, Melrose Park, PA 19027 or to Gynecologic Oncology Memorial Research Fund, to benefit the research of Dr. Mark Shahin, in memory of Janet Felgoise, sent to Asplundh Cancer Pavilion, 3941 Commerce Avenue, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Funeral services will be private. Shiva will be held Sunday and Monday evening, contact family for information" May Janet's memory be a blessing to all!

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
