Janet Hope Guth
1939 - 2020
Age 80, of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2020. Born November 20, 1939, in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of Justin and Elizabeth (Greenfield) Chabrow. Janet was a passionate artist, photographer and philanthropist. She is survived by one daughter, Mara Guth; one son, Adam (Ellie) Guth; three grandchildren, Justin Needles, Naomi Guth and Isaac Guth; and one sister, Nina Allen. Janet was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Guth, and her second husband, Ken Garrett. At this time, there are no services planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
