Age 77, of Havertown, PA, passed away on October 25th, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her beloved husband Robert Hufford, Jr.; her loving children Leah M. Frey (Joe) and Robert W. Hufford (Mariandl), her cherished grandchildren Ethan Frey, Madeleine Hufford, Elisabeth Jacobs, and Alexander Jacobs; her dear sister Judith Lini (David), and her niece Christine and nephew John. Janet loved reading, taking long walks on the beach, and lunches and dinners at Llanerch on the porch. She loved her homes in Havertown and Sea Isle, and above all else, she loved her family. Funeral Service and Interment are Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janet's name made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association at: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1700d2l/
would be appreciated.