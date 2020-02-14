|
JANET M. (nee Robertson)
On Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas A. Fox, devoted mother of Christine E. Piccione (Brian) and Thomas I. Fox (Debbie), daughter of the late Joseph J. and Margaret M. Robertson. Sister of the late Joseph Robertson, loving grand-mother of Ian and Sienna Fox and James Piccione. Janet was a dedicated, lifelong teacher who loved children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020