Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rhawn St.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rhawn St.
Philadelphia, PA
More Obituaries for JANET FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET M. (Robertson) FOX

JANET M. (Robertson) FOX Notice
FOX
JANET M. (nee Robertson)
On Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas A. Fox, devoted mother of Christine E. Piccione (Brian) and Thomas I. Fox (Debbie), daughter of the late Joseph J. and Margaret M. Robertson. Sister of the late Joseph Robertson, loving grand-mother of Ian and Sienna Fox and James Piccione. Janet was a dedicated, lifelong teacher who loved children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to .

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020
