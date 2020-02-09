|
|
YOUNG
JANET MARTHA
BLOMQUIST YOUNG
70, of Bryn Mawr PA and Avalon NJ, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Pruitt Health-Union Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation in Monroe, NC. She was born June 4, 1949 to Alfred and Elizabeth Strain Blomquist in the Bronx NY. On January 16, 1971 she married Robert "Bob" R. Young, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Dylan R. Young.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob Young; son, Gregory Young and partner, Sandra Liza; grandson, Alexander Young; sister, Joan Zak and husband William; brother Edward Blomquist and wife Joan; daughter-in-law, Mitzi Young and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Young graduated from Middletown HS, NJ (1967), and earned her Bachelors of Early Childhood Education from Moravian College (1971). Janet owned "Young World" nursery school for 16 years in Ocean View, Cape May County, NJ. She loved children and strived to make education fun for the students she taught. She enjoyed talking, singing and listening to music. She was caring and kind spirited toward all people. One of her favorite past times was walking the beaches of theNew Jersey Shore. Janet was also an accomplished runner in her twenties. Janet and her husband Bob were members of Reach Community Church in Fort Pierce, FL.
There are no immediate plans for a Service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial gifts be made to Children, Inc. athttps://childreninc.weshareonline.org/
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020