SIGMAN
JANET (nee Wise)
of Elkins Park, PA, January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of late Dr. Howard M. Sigman; Loving mother of Joy (Bill) Lader, Jill Lindenfeld and the late Dr. Lawrence M. Sigman; Loving Mom Mom of Robbie and Rachel Sigman, Cory and Alex Lader. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Wed. 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad Street, Phila. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence immediately following burial (approximately 5 PM to 7 PM) on Wednesday and 6:30 P.M. to 8 PM on Thursday. Contributions in her memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 27, 2020