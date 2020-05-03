YUDKIN
JANET (nee Arinsberg)
May 2, 2020. After a long illness. Wife of the late Irving. Mother of Joshua (Deborah), Jonathan (Carla) and Samuel (Denise) Yudkin. Grandmother of Max and Jake. Services and Interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.