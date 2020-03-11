|
GERHART
JANICE A. (nee Morrissey)
March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard T. Gerhart. Loving mother to Ronald N. (Peggy) Gerhart, and Donald W. (Jane) Gerhart. She will also be missed by her 4 grand-children and one great grand-child. Relatives and friends are invited to Janice's Viewing Thursday March 12, 9:30 A.M. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church 3117 Longshore Ave., 19149. Her Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions in Janice's name may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist, 3117 Longshore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020