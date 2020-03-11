Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE GERHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE A. (Morrissey) GERHART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANICE A. (Morrissey) GERHART Notice
GERHART
JANICE A. (nee Morrissey)
March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard T. Gerhart. Loving mother to Ronald N. (Peggy) Gerhart, and Donald W. (Jane) Gerhart. She will also be missed by her 4 grand-children and one great grand-child. Relatives and friends are invited to Janice's Viewing Thursday March 12, 9:30 A.M. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church 3117 Longshore Ave., 19149. Her Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions in Janice's name may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist, 3117 Longshore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANICE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -