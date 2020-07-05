1/1
passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on June 24, 2020 in her daughter's home in Forked River, NJ. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jan graduated from Olney H.S. and Pierce College. She was the beloved wife of the late William Steudel, and then the late Carl Jeremias. She was the proud and loving mother of Donna Steudel Vickers of Lakewood, NJ, Dianne Steudel Burdette (Carl-Tom) of Forked River, NJ, and Tracy Jeremias Nolf (Gary) of Clearwater, FL. Treasured 'Grand-Jan' to Jenna Cleary, Angus Vickers, Brie Nolf, Sierra Nolf, Kayla Burdette Johnson (Bryan) and Evan Burdette. Cherished Great-'Grand-Jan' to Keira, Kaitlyn, Mason, Erin, Jamie, Lilith, Jace, and Orrin. Jan also leaves to cherish her memory two younger sisters and brothers-in-law, Gwen Webb Forte (Rich) of Pine Beach, NJ and Denise Robenolt (Larry) of Harrisburg, PA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in PA, CA and MO that she adored and was so loved by them. Services will be held at Lord of Lords Bible Community Church in Waretown, 442 Rte. 9 NJ at a later date when public health concerns lessen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan's memory to Lord https://lordsbcc.org/give; the https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate:; the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/donate-by-mail-or-phone.html; or 4Ocean https://4ocean.com/about. Arrangements entrusted to GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, WEST BERLIN, NJ. For expanded obituary and to post lasting condolences, memories or photos, please visit the Tribute Wall at