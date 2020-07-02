1/
JANIS C. (Brennan) CRANEY
CRANEY
JANIS C. (nee Brennan)
On April 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late John J. Devoted Mother of Christine O'Donnell (John), Lori Toy (John), and Peter (Donna). Loving mom - mom of Erin, James , Connor, Kaleish, Jack, Morgan, and Darian. Sister of Judith Robinson (Jack), David Brennan (and the late Mary Ellen), Stephen Brennan (Clare), Robert Brennan (Carol), Donald Brennan (Susan), Mark, Greg Brennan (Donna), sister-in-law Bunny and brother-in-law Frank Gray and her late brother Gary and her sister Joan.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service July 8, 2020, at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 2, 2020.
