REX
JARROD S.
January 4, 2020, Of Erdenheim. Suddenly, Age 48. Beloved husband of Kristina M. (nee Filaferro). Loving father to Jarrod A., Brianna M., Jennifer N., and Amanda E. Rex. Son of Gilbert Steven Rex and Donna (nee Drumheiser). Brother to Tara (Daniel) Ferretti, Nicole Cancelliere, and Ryan (Lauren) Rex. Relatives and friends are invited to Jarrod's Viewing Friday Jan. 10th, 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. First Presbyterian Church in Springfield, 1710 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. His Funeral Service will follow at 1 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jarrod's name may be made to the William Bolton Dixon American Legion, Post 10, 493 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020