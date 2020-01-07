Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
814 Bethlehem Pike
Erdenheim, PA 19038
(215) 233-2231
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church in Springfield
1710 Bethlehem Pike,
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church in Springfield
Resources
More Obituaries for JARROD REX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JARROD S. REX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JARROD S. REX Notice
REX
JARROD S.
January 4, 2020, Of Erdenheim. Suddenly, Age 48. Beloved husband of Kristina M. (nee Filaferro). Loving father to Jarrod A., Brianna M., Jennifer N., and Amanda E. Rex. Son of Gilbert Steven Rex and Donna (nee Drumheiser). Brother to Tara (Daniel) Ferretti, Nicole Cancelliere, and Ryan (Lauren) Rex. Relatives and friends are invited to Jarrod's Viewing Friday Jan. 10th, 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. First Presbyterian Church in Springfield, 1710 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. His Funeral Service will follow at 1 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jarrod's name may be made to the William Bolton Dixon American Legion, Post 10, 493 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JARROD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -