JASON GAMBA
GAMBA
JASON


July 6, 2020, suddenly, age 43. Beloved husband of Allison (nee Quinn). Devoted father of Thomas Ralph Gamba and Christian Jason Gamba. Loving son of Dr. Thomas and Cynthia (nee Carabasi) Gamba. Brother of Nicole (Jason) Asher. Son in law of Thomas and Rita Quinn of Manhasset, Long Island, NY. Jason was a lover of life and a devoted husband, father and son, who left a mark on everyone he met. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY 10 A.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova University Campus, 800 East Lancaster Ave., Villanova, PA 19085, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Jason's memory to the One Wish Foundation, www.onewishfoundation.org.
Please be sure to observe all COVID-19 regulations on social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
