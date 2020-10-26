1/
JAY COHEN
Husband of Robin Cohen. Father of Megan Gilberg and Brittany Lucas. Grandfather of Remy Gilberg. Jay's extended family included Joan Love Toll, Judy and Don Love, Nancy and Robert Perilstein, Matti Perilstein and Max Burnett, George Perilstein and Tayarisha Poe, Elana Perilstein and Paiboon Chooklin. A graduate of LaSalle University and The Curtis Institute of Music, Jay brightened the world with his 50 years in professional education, his impeccable expertise at the piano, and by his touching the lives of thousands of students, teachers, and friends at Simon Gratz High School, Cherry Hill East, JCC Camps, the Jay Cohen & Friends Orchestra and First Children Services. Jay's devotion to his family and friends, as well as his effervescence and captivating personality brought deep love and admiration to all whom he would meet. His life energy was inspiring, his charm engaging, and his piano skill enchanting. Jay would love a donation in his memory to settlementmusic.org/give-now/donate-today. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
