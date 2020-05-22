Rest In Peace Jay.
Donna Mancini
DEZENHALL
JAY
Age 83, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was the husband of the late Sondra Byer Dezenhall, father of Eric (Donna) Dezenhall and Susan (Benny) Schwartz; grandfather of Alessandra de Botton Pitkow (Joey), Ariel de Botton, Claudia de Botton (AJ), Eva (Dani) Schwartz Kaye, Stuart (Meghan) Dezenhall and Eliza Dezenhall; great-grand-father of Lincoln Dezenhall; and brother of the late Mervin Dezenhall and Beverly Hersh. Raised in Trenton and Camden, New Jersey, he was a lifelong resident of Cherry Hill where he was an investment advisor for almost sixty years. Services were held in private at Crescent Memorial Park. Contributions in Jay's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org , or Alzheimer's-related causes. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.