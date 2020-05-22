JAY DEZENHALL
DEZENHALL
JAY
Age 83, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was the husband of the late Sondra Byer Dezenhall, father of Eric (Donna) Dezenhall and Susan (Benny) Schwartz; grandfather of Alessandra de Botton Pitkow (Joey), Ariel de Botton, Claudia de Botton (AJ), Eva (Dani) Schwartz Kaye, Stuart (Meghan) Dezenhall and Eliza Dezenhall; great-grand-father of Lincoln Dezenhall; and brother of the late Mervin Dezenhall and Beverly Hersh. Raised in Trenton and Camden, New Jersey, he was a lifelong resident of Cherry Hill where he was an investment advisor for almost sixty years. Services were held in private at Crescent Memorial Park. Contributions in Jay's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org , or Alzheimer's-related causes. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
May 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Jay.
Donna Mancini
May 21, 2020
The Camden High School Class of 1955 is saddened to learn of the passing of their 'Mate Jay. Kindly accept these most sincere condolences offered to Jay's family on behalf of our Class. An always friendly Jay is well remembered as a "giant" among his 'Mates, and will be missed by all.
John H. Block
May 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
beth and chuck simons and family
