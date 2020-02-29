Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
More Obituaries for JAY GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAY GORDON

JAY GORDON Notice
GORDON
JAY
Feb. 27, 2020, of Southampton, PA. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Trahey) Gordon. Loving father of Aron (Stacey) Gordon and step-children Jennifer, Amy, Tiffany and Tina. Cherished grandfather of Max, Madison, Devin Jose, Ricky, Aubrey, Noah, Ryder and Reese. Devoted brother of Merrill (Len) Paskel, Lane (Lynda) Gordon and the late Ian Gordon. Friends and relatives are invited to Services Sunday 12 Noon at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Kidney Founda-tion, www.kidney.org.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 29, 2020
