|
|
KARFUNKLE
JAY M.
Feb. 17, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Donna (nee Corey). Loving father of Tracy Werner (Richard), Janet Snellenburg-Kline (Steven), and Jeffrey Snellenburg (Lori). Beloved grandfather of Emma, Matthew, Samuel, Rebekah, Jacob, and Laina. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Wednesday 3 P.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Tracy and Richard Werner. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to or the Philadelphia Zoo.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020