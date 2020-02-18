Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel
8339 Old York Rd
Elkins Park, PA
Feb. 17, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Donna (nee Corey). Loving father of Tracy Werner (Richard), Janet Snellenburg-Kline (Steven), and Jeffrey Snellenburg (Lori). Beloved grandfather of Emma, Matthew, Samuel, Rebekah, Jacob, and Laina. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Wednesday 3 P.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Tracy and Richard Werner. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to or the Philadelphia Zoo.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020
