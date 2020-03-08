|
|
STYLE
DR. JAY
Of Chandler, AZ, and former resident of Philadelphia, PA, and Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at age 91. He was the son of the late Abraham and Beatrice (nee Giltman) Style.
Jay was the father of Ilene Style (Milt McConnell) and Mark Style (the late Carin Style); grandfather of Sophie and Eli Style, and brother of the late Edward Style.
Jay was an Osteopathic General Practitioner for over 40 years. He loved practicing medicine, doing everything from minor surgery to delivering babies to making house calls. He also enjoyed tennis, cycling, scuba diving, bridge, crossword puzzles, building and flying planes, and traveling to exotic places. He relished trying new things and had a keen sense of adventure. Most of all, he loved being surrounded by his family and cherished family gatherings.
Services will be held Sunday, March 15, at 1 P.M., at Tiferet Bet Israel, 1920 West Skippack Pike, Blue Bell. Contributions can be made to or .
Family Services are by
BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH
610-277-7000
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020