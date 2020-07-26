FOSTER

JEAN A.

on Apr 13, 2020. She was 86. Loving mother of Carole Heininger and Gary Foster (Kathleen). Devoted grandmother of Katie, Ryan and Kevin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may attend her funeral Mass Thurs., July 30th 10 am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown followed by interment of ashes at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulemville Road, Bensalem. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to Women of Hope and sent to: Women of Hope-Vine, Attn: Kathryn Girasole, 251 N Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.



