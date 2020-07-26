1/
JEAN A. FOSTER
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER
JEAN A.
on Apr 13, 2020. She was 86. Loving mother of Carole Heininger and Gary Foster (Kathleen). Devoted grandmother of Katie, Ryan and Kevin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may attend her funeral Mass Thurs., July 30th 10 am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown followed by interment of ashes at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulemville Road, Bensalem. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to Women of Hope and sent to: Women of Hope-Vine, Attn: Kathryn Girasole, 251 N Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
April 30, 2020
Hi Gary,
It's been many years but after reading of the loss of your mom, I thought of the days sitting next to you at St. Mike's. For some reason, recall teasing you on your daily liverwurst sandwiches!
Sue and I offer our most sincere condolences on the loss of your mom.
Jerry and Sue Corcoran
April 29, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to her family. Jean was an amazing lady, her big heart ,hard working , loving,faith filled person.
I will miss her and was happy to be part of her life.
Rest in peace.


Rita Raudenbush
Friend
April 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss!❤
Thomas & Mary Wilkinson
Friend
April 28, 2020
SMA Fair 2019 Mrs.Foster with Gabriel Scarborough
Our sincere condolences to your Family, Mrs Foster was the nicest Lady, when My son Gabriel first started Altar Serving he would wave to Mrs Foster during the sign of Peace and she would always wave back to him (it made him happy to always see her.) At church around Easter last year he saw her while he was serving and basically ran down (past us) after Mass to talk with her and again at SMA Fair last year he was able to see and talk with her (they always chatted like dear old friends )❤ Thank you Mrs. Foster for being such a wonderful part of Gabriels life may you Rest In Peace
Paula Scarborough
Friend
April 20, 2020
Dear Family,
On my first day of work at the Rohm and Hass Plant at Bristol I went to Jean's office. She politely asked if I wanted a cup of coffee. As she reached for a coffee mug, I whipped one out of my purse. She smiled widely and laughed saying, "You'll fit in perfectly here."
She knew me as Jane Lutz and then Jane Chalfant after I married a fellow employee.

My deepest Sympathy,
Jane Chalfant.
Jane Chalfant
April 19, 2020
Rest in Peace
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Jean at Rohm and Haas. She always had so much energy. She was a "get it done" kind of person.
Joanne Witiak
April 19, 2020
Carol and Gary so sorry for your loss. My family is sending prayers and thoughts at this time. Your Mom always had a smile and funny story to tell.
Sam DeFrancesco
April 18, 2020
Jean's beautiful smile and welcoming ways will be greatly missed at morning mass at St. Michael's by all who were blessed to call her friend. Thank you for being my friend.
Mariddolores Binney
Friend
April 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joe Whyte
April 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Carole and the rest of Jean's family. Jean took me under her wing when I first became a lector at St. Mike's, many years ago. She was a kind, friendly, supportive person to everyone. May she rest in peace with our Savior, Jesus Christ. She will always be remembered and missed.
Anne Slezosky
Friend
April 18, 2020
We feel so very fortunate to have shared a friendship with Jean, and Blessed to have known someone so very special, that makes saying Goodbye INCREDIBLY Difficult. Rest in Peace dear friend.
Fran and Hank Dancheck
Friend
April 17, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved