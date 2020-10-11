1/
Jean "Bean" (Pearce) Ankner
Jean "Bean" Of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with her family on May 2, 2020. Jean was born in Philadelphia on November 28,1949. The middle of 7 children, she had a sense of adventure from a young age. While her spunk may have occasionally gotten her into trouble with her parents as a young adult, it also filled her life with adventures and stories that brought smiles and laughter to all who heard them. She is now home with her parents, Harry and Dolores Pearce; together with her sister, Dee Domenick, and brother, Joe Pearce. Left to cherish her memory are her children Matthew (Jess) Scanlon and Lauren (Mark) Elwell; husband, Raymond Ankner; grandchildren, Patrick, Sammy, Emma, Robbie, Charlotte, Beaven, Nora and Emma; siblings, Harry (Rosemary) Pearce, Ed (Betty) Pearce, John (Beth) Pearce, and Helene "String" (Jim) Moran; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; her special caretakers, Richard and Illane; and her loyal companion and protector, Penny. Jean was passionate and tenacious in all aspects of her life. She graduated cum laude from Villanova University with a degree in accounting while working during the day and attending school in the evening. She went on to build a successful real estate business while raising her 2 children. Jean brought beauty and color to the world in so many ways; through her hobbies—painting, gardening, and decorating, and through her unwavering generosity. Jean had a big heart and was always taking care of and spoiling the special people in her life. There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Maximillian Kolbe (formerly Resurrection), 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. Service is at 11:00 A.M. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause dear to Jean's heart.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
