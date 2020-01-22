Home

JEAN C. (Lare) TRAINOR

TRAINOR
JEAN C. (nee Lare)
85, of Whitemarsh, Pa died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Mother of Lynne Trainor, Melanie (Ron) Mask, Frank Trainor, Raymond (Maureen) Trainor, and Siobhan (John) Myers. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. from THE MOORE, SNEAR AND RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428, (610)828-0330. Friends may call on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW.org) or Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education SchuylkillCenter.org.

www.msrfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
