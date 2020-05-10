SCHNORR
JEAN D. (Reinhardt)
Of Berwyn, PA, passed peace-fully on April 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her husband, Charles G. "Chuck" Schnorr. Survived by her children Peter Schnorr (Terry) of Sudbury, MA., Martha DeCirce (Dave) of Buffalo, NY., and Robert Schnorr (Rosemary) of Paoli, PA; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-granddaughters and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was born and grew up in Rochester NY., raised her family in Ithaca and Syracuse, and lived for the last 40 years in Berwyn, PA, where she was active as a volunteer at St. Monica's Church and Meals On Wheels. A Memorial Service will be planned for this summer. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be directed to Project HOME, Philadelphia PA or Doctors Without Borders USA, Hagerstown, MD. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit:www.harrisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.