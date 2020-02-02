|
GERRY
JEAN E.
of Moorestown, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 93. Adored and admired by all who knew her, Jean was known for her boundless energy, generosity and love of life. A consummate hostess of parties, fundraisers, and celebrations big and small, she was also a loving mother, proud Nana, and devoted friend to the many people in her life, of all ages, who crossed her path and were drawn to her intelligence, wit, kindness and fun-loving spirit.
Born in Drexel Hill, PA to the late Alden and Marion Elberson, Jean was the youngest of three children. She moved to Mount Holly, NJ in the fifth grade where she met the love of her life, Jack, and later attended Mount Holly High School. A graduate of the University of Richmond, Jean pursued a career in visual merchandising at Filene's in Boston and Straw-bridge & Clothier in Philadel-phia before devoting herself full time to her family and many charitable and social endeavors.
Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, the Hon. John F. Gerry and son, Michael. Her sister, Marie Webster, and brother, Alden Elberson, Jr., also deceased, remained best friends for all of their lives.
A longstanding member of the Moorestown Garden Club and volunteer with Samaritan Hospice, Jean was fond of summers at the shore with family and friends at her beach house in Seaside Park, NJ. She loved short stories, tennis, dogs, dressing up for Halloween, writing poems, and any activity that involved her grandchildren. Her talents were varied and vast - from her theatrical flair and wizardry with words to her sense of style and formidable strength. She is survived by her daughters Patricia, Kathy, and Ellen (Eric); her grandchildren Kate (Jim), Kohl, Lisa, Jenny, Jack, Erin, and Michael; nieces, nephews and extended family; and countless dear friends.
A Celebration of Jean's life will be held in the spring - only fitting for a woman who loved flowers. Donations in her memory can be made to: Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton NJ, 08053.
Arrs. by THE PERINCHIEF CHAPELS, Mount Holly.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020