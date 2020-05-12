JEAN ELIZABETH (Fowlds) BUCHANAN
BUCHANAN
JEAN ELIZABETH (Fowlds)
Of Downingtown, PA, passed away May 6, 2020. Mother of Christine Miller, Dorothy Scott, Sharon Hartman, Lisa Ayers and their spouses; grandmother of Michelle Sumrall, Jude Hendershot, Kevin and Blair Roberts, Darryl, Hillary and Zachary Ayers, Keith Miller, Samantha Garman and their spouses; great grandmother of Nicole and Natalee Learn, Luke and Charlie Hendershot, Danielle Johnson, Colin and Ashlyn Roberts and Skylar and Logan Ayers; siblings Sheila Chamberlain, Maureen Bruce, Alan Richardson, Michael Fowlds; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Chester County Food Bank at
https://chestercountyfoodbank.org/ or the Chester County Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund at
https://www.chestercountyhospital.org/giving/ways-to-give/make-a-gift-now DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
