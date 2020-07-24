1/1
JEAN-ELLEN (WALTERS) JOHNSTON
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
JOHNSTON
JEAN-ELLEN (née WALTERS)


Age 70, Suddenly July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Devoted mother of Darren T., Jean-Ellen Rogers (Brian), and Danielle Cohen (Larry). Loving Mom-Mom "Girlfriend" of Carley, Andrew, Eric, Hailey, Brooke, Dylan, and Tristan. Also survived by siblings George (Ellen), Paula (Monk) and Daryl (Steve). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 8:45-9:45 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
08:45 - 09:45 AM
St. Jerome Church
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Jean Ellen, Darren, & Danielle,

We are so sorry for this huge loss. Please take comfort in knowing that your parents are reunited.

Love,
AnnMarie & John
Friend
