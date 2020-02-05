|
S. JEAN F. LEVENSTEIN, SSJ
On February 3, 2020, age 89. Daughter of the late Abe and Cecilia Levenstein. Sister of Rosalie Sherwin, Barbara Curney and the late Doris Totina. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and members of her congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cem. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020