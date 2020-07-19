ROBBOn July 15, 2020 Jean Frances Robb died peacefully Wednesday afternoon. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Isabel, her sisters Isabelle, Rita, Bonita, Juanita, brother James, and her devoted husband of 61 years L. Joseph. She is survived by her sisters Catherine and Bernadette and sisters-in-law Kathleen and Joan, her children Marie (Ken), Joseph, James, Catherine Stahl (Edward), Stephen (Kelli), and John (Susan), grandchildren Zachary, Elizabeth, Anthony, Olivia, Christopher, Stephen, Jessica, Colin, Drew, Jack, MaryBeth and Claire, and great grandson Alexander.She attended Resurrection grade school and St. Hubert's High School. She spent years working at McGraw-Hill, but her heart was at home, where she was devoted to her husband and children.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M., Tuesday July 21, St. Timothy's Church (MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES WHILE IN CHURCH). Viewing and Interment are PRIVATE. Friends and family are reminded to keep safe and in this case thoughts and prayers would be appreciated as much as, if not more than, church attendance. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to one's favorite charity. Plans for a life celebration will be announced at a future date.

www.petnerfuneralhome.com



