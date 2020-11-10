1/1
Jean (nee Pennick) Hill
On November 5, 2020; Age 83; Of Englewood, FL and Haddon Twp., NJ. Beloved wife of 61 years and high school sweetheart of William; Devoted mother of Deborah (Joseph) Miller of Wilmington, DE, Cynthia (Michael Schlitt) Hill of Haddonfield, NJ and William II (Linda) Hill of Media, PA; Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 2; Dear sister of Dorothy "Dot" Gibble. Jean was born in Drexel Hill, PA. She graduated from Upper Darby HS in 1955 and earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1959 from Penn State. Jean enjoyed a 25-year teaching career with the Upper Darby School District where she was a beloved teacher and colleague. After retirement, Jean spent her winters in Englewood, FL playing golf, bridge and entertaining friends. She continued with her love of teaching by tutoring grade school children while in FL. Jean spent her summers in Cape May, NJ where she enjoyed painting and was an avid reader. She remained a loyal fan of Penn State Football and Phila. sports teams her entire life. Jean was an active member of both First Presbyterian Church of Cape May and Englewood Methodist Church. Jean will be dearly missed by her many friends, family and acquaintances across the county. Services for Jean will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to www.Thon.org. Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ www.kainmurphy.com (856) 429-1945

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
