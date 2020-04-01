|
|
BRIGHTCLIFFE
JEAN K. (nee Barber)
Formerly of Mayfair, on March 29, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late William E. Brightcliffe; devoted mother of Jeanne Brightcliffe, Kenneth Brightcliffe (Dorothy), the late William E. Brightcliffe and the late John E. Brightcliffe; loving Nana of 12 and great-grand-mother of 15; dear sister of the late Edward R. and Robert F. Barber. A Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020