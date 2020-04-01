Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN BRIGHTCLIFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN K. (Barber) BRIGHTCLIFFE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN K. (Barber) BRIGHTCLIFFE Notice
BRIGHTCLIFFE
JEAN K. (nee Barber)
Formerly of Mayfair, on March 29, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late William E. Brightcliffe; devoted mother of Jeanne Brightcliffe, Kenneth Brightcliffe (Dorothy), the late William E. Brightcliffe and the late John E. Brightcliffe; loving Nana of 12 and great-grand-mother of 15; dear sister of the late Edward R. and Robert F. Barber. A Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -