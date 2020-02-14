|
|
LEMBACH
JEAN (nee Hepburn)
February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip; cherished mother of Megan Lembach (Gordon Berry), Allison Coll (David), Guy (Suzanne), and the late Suzanne Edwards; adored grandmother of Alaina McAuliffe, Alexandra Kim (Moses), Duncan and Graham Berry; sadly missed sister of R. Gerald Hepburn of Alexandria VA and the late Mary Ann "Lovey" Webb (Leo) of Weeki Wachee FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 A.M. where family will recieve after 9 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, Boncouer and Waters Roads, Cheltenham PA 19012. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Gwynedd Mercy Adademy H.S., Box 901 Gwynedd Valley PA 19437; Cheltenham Library CTLSM, 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside PA 19038
cheltenhamlibraries.org/donate
or Alpha Delta Kappa Agnes Shipman Robertson Fund, c/o M. Casey Nolan, 13408 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster PA 18974, Coldolences can be left at
foleyfuneralhome.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020