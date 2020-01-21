|
ISAAC
JEAN MARIE
87, of West Chester, PA, passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jean was a longtime member of Saints Memorial Baptist Church, Bryn Mawr, PA. She had a long career at Lankenau Hospital until she retired. She is survived by her husband, Lamar Isaac; three sisters, Thelma Miller, Phyllis Gillis, and Betty Quick, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23rd, at 11 A.M., with a Viewing from 9 to 11 A.M. at Saints Memorial Baptist Church, 47 S. Warner Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA. The interment will be at Rolling Green Memorial Park. Uplifting Life Services are being arranged by DeBAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES OF WEST CHESTER, 610-696-4812.
www.debaptiste.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020