DeBaptiste Funeral Homes - West Chester
25 S. Worthington St.
West Chester, PA 19382
610-696-4812
JEAN ISAAC
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saints Memorial Baptist Church
47 S. Warner Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Saints Memorial Baptist Church
47 S. Warner Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA
ISAAC
JEAN MARIE


87, of West Chester, PA, passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jean was a longtime member of Saints Memorial Baptist Church, Bryn Mawr, PA. She had a long career at Lankenau Hospital until she retired. She is survived by her husband, Lamar Isaac; three sisters, Thelma Miller, Phyllis Gillis, and Betty Quick, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23rd, at 11 A.M., with a Viewing from 9 to 11 A.M. at Saints Memorial Baptist Church, 47 S. Warner Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA. The interment will be at Rolling Green Memorial Park. Uplifting Life Services are being arranged by DeBAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES OF WEST CHESTER, 610-696-4812.

www.debaptiste.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
