SULPIZIO
JEAN MARY (nee DiFelice)
formerly of Broomall and Ardmore on February 19, 2020. Wife of the late Uldernio Sulpizio, mother of Donna Bartholomew (Joe), Barbara Giuffrida (Alfred), & Steve Sulpizio (Karen). Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Tuesday in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, Pa. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451
