Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
JEAN MARY (DiFelice) SULPIZIO

JEAN MARY (DiFelice) SULPIZIO Notice
SULPIZIO
JEAN MARY (nee DiFelice)
formerly of Broomall and Ardmore on February 19, 2020. Wife of the late Uldernio Sulpizio, mother of Donna Bartholomew (Joe), Barbara Giuffrida (Alfred), & Steve Sulpizio (Karen). Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Tuesday in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, Pa. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN

www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
