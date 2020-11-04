1/1
JEAN MURPHY
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Wayne, Pa passed away October 22, 2020 quietly in her sleep. Born Jean McGhee January 27, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth McGhee. She grew up in Mt Lebanon, Pa where she attended Mt. Lebanon High School. She later graduated from Penn State (not just a college but a way of life) with a BS in Physical Education 1947. A lover of sports she was a member of the St. David's Golf Club and an avid Penn State football fan. She golfed and bowled well into her eighties. She was a devoted member of the Wayne Presbyterian church she also was a member of the Woman's Board at Jefferson Hospital and was a volunteer at their "Pennywise Thrift shop" from 1974 until 2015. She was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur E. Murphy, she is survived by her son Arthur E. Murphy II, 3 loving grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Private Interment will be at Wayne Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the J. Platt Wood Scholarship fund. https://gapgolf.org/platt/how-to-give/ www.allevafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved