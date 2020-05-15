OWEN
DR. JEAN
of West Chester, passed away on May 12, 2020, after suffering head injuries during a fall at her home. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Albert; her sister Lois Wyatt of Virginia, her nephew, Ian Wyatt of North Carolina, and her nieces, Laura Hauswald of Washington State and Sarah Wyatt of Washington, DC as well as three grand-nephews and a grandniece.
Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to: Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 www.doctorswithoutborders.org and/or The Philadelphia Orchestra, One South Broad St., 14th Fl., Phila., PA 19107, www.philorch.org and/or WRTI-FM, 1509 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, 3rd Fl., Phila., PA 19121 www.wrti.org and/or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 www.heifer.org and/or The Nature Conservancy, 2101 North Front St., Building #1, Suite 200 Harrisburg, PA 17110, www.nature.org. Arrs. by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.