1/
JEAN (nee FALZONE) SANSONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, Oct. 19, 2020, beloved wife of Frank Sansone, devoted mother of Lorraine DiSpaldo, Marc Sansone, Patricia (Robert) Horan and Gina Sansone; loving grandmother of Thea (Michael), Joseph, Gia (Damon), Brittany and Robert; great grandmother of Destinee, Damon, Raya and Roman; dear sister of Joseph, Salvatore and the late Frank (Ann) Falzone; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 9-10:15 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved