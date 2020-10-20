Age 89, Oct. 19, 2020, beloved wife of Frank Sansone, devoted mother of Lorraine DiSpaldo, Marc Sansone, Patricia (Robert) Horan and Gina Sansone; loving grandmother of Thea (Michael), Joseph, Gia (Damon), Brittany and Robert; great grandmother of Destinee, Damon, Raya and Roman; dear sister of Joseph, Salvatore and the late Frank (Ann) Falzone; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 9-10:15 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net